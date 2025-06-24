Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

