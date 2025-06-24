Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.64. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

