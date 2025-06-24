Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

