Integris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 17.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $59,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

