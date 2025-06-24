WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,812 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

