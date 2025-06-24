Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

