LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 52,414 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kenvue by 77.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

