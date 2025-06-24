Sava Infond d.o.o. Sells 370 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.