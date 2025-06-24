LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

