Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

EEM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

