Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $4.77 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

