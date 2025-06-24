Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

