LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $524.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.