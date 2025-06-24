Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.18. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

