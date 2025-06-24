Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,014.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

