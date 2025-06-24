iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

