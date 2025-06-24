iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,106 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,637,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,034,000 after acquiring an additional 802,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,731.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,398,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

