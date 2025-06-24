Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes $151,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

