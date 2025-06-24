Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

