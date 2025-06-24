Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.63), with a volume of 4734958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.35. The stock has a market cap of £840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

