Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.63), with a volume of 4734958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.59).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
