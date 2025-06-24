Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $8.44 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

