Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 366.38 ($4.96), with a volume of 1020025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.89).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 328.85.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a net margin of 94.33% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

