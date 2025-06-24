Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.99 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 9.56 ($0.13). 3,121,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 540,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.38 ($0.13).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.14.

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Symphony Environmental Technologies had a positive return on equity of 32,616.67% and a negative net margin of 31.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symphony Environmental Technologies plc will post 0.6380089 EPS for the current year.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.

