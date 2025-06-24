Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 409,088,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 284,425,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Trading Up 7.4%

The firm has a market cap of £5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

