Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

