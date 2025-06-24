Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

