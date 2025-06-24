First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

