Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.