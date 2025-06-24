Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 565,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

