Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $14,067,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

