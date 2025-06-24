FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:EIX opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.