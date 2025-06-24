FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

