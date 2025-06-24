FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,990,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

