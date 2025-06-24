DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Nice Earnings

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Nice in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nice’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nice’s FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Nice Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nice

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth $54,980,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

