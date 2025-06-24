Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

