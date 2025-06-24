YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

