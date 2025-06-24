Ledyard National Bank Acquires 4,507 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

