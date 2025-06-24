YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Amphenol by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The trade was a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

