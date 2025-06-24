Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 3,342 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after purchasing an additional 542,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

