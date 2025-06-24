Ledyard National Bank Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

