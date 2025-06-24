Keystone Financial Services Has $257,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after buying an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,071,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,311 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,894,000 after purchasing an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,079.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.