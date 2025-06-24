WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and traded as high as $113.00. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 465,667 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,671,000 after buying an additional 2,998,594 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

