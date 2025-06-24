Keystone Financial Services Buys 2,834 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,633,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.