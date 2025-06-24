Keystone Financial Services Acquires 2,180 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

