BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

