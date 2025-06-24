Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $68,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.