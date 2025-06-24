iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.