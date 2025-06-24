GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.7% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.58.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

