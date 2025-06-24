GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,968 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,111,000 after buying an additional 125,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $40.78.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

