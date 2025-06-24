Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $40,009,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

